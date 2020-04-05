GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter worth $5,005,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,542.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,853.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,519,728 shares of company stock valued at $12,653,466. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $81.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

