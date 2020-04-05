GXChain Market Cap Hits $26.56 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005935 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Binance, Bit-Z and DragonEX. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.56 million and $9.56 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014350 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, DragonEX, QBTC, Binance, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

