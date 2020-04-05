Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,935 ($25.45).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.05) price target (down previously from GBX 2,060 ($27.10)) on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Halma to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 1,889.50 ($24.86) on Friday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,996.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,022.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

