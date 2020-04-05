Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.30 ($2.90).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMSO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Hammerson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Numis Securities lowered Hammerson to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Adam Metz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £39,800 ($52,354.64). Also, insider Sarah Booth sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £11,406.72 ($15,004.89). Insiders have bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,000 in the last quarter.

LON HMSO opened at GBX 53.92 ($0.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.67. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 82.22 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 351.90 ($4.63). The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hammerson will post 3054.2594228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

