Happycoin Market Cap Achieves $296,616.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00984730 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000944 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.