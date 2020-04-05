Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0024

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $82.96 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.53 or 0.04410644 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037031 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009377 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003390 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

