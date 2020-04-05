HashBX (HBX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $299.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 81.8% higher against the dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $299.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.04663363 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037121 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009610 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.