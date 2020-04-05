HashCoin (HSC) One Day Volume Hits $77.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 72.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $411,998.90 and $77.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.31 or 0.04613497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014792 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009542 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

