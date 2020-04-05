Hashgard Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,549.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $893,227.95 and approximately $52,549.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.22 or 0.02568451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00201388 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

