Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $60,967.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003178 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $2.65 million and $60,967.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,860.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.02113675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.03439126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00596520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00787207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00074482 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00487144 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,163,950 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

