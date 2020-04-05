Havy Price Reaches $0.0000 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Havy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Havy has traded up 91% against the US dollar. Havy has a market cap of $11,203.65 and approximately $12.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00340406 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00416305 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006940 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Havy Token Profile

Havy (CRYPTO:HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,806,838,916 tokens. Havy’s official website is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

