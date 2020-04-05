HBZ coin (HBZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,531.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox. HBZ coin has a market cap of $217,647.65 and $20,531.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.04670397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037162 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, Exmo, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.