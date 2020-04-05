Head to Head Analysis: BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group N/A N/A N/A Alamos Gold 14.07% 3.15% 2.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and Alamos Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alamos Gold $683.10 million 3.23 $96.10 million $0.20 28.20

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BRP Group and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 2 3 2 0 2.00

Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $8.34, indicating a potential upside of 47.90%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than BRP Group.

Dividends

BRP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alamos Gold pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alamos Gold has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alamos Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats BRP Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

