Head to Head Comparison: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Revolutions Medical (NASDAQ:RMCP)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Revolutions Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -21,575.70% -154.73% -111.91% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Revolutions Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $110,000.00 168.87 -$22.26 million ($0.92) -0.70 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolutions Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motus GI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Motus GI and Revolutions Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motus GI presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 726.87%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Summary

Motus GI beats Revolutions Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Revolutions Medical Company Profile

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

