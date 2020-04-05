Head-To-Head Contrast: Precigen (PGEN) vs. The Competition

Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Precigen to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Precigen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precigen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen -324.38% -65.28% -24.60% Precigen Competitors -123.70% -4.84% -3.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Precigen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 0 0 0 0 N/A Precigen Competitors 193 878 1670 80 2.58

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Precigen’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precigen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Precigen has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen’s peers have a beta of 9.66, suggesting that their average share price is 866% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precigen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $90.72 million -$322.32 million -3.22 Precigen Competitors $1.24 billion $44.59 million 6.16

Precigen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Precigen. Precigen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Precigen peers beat Precigen on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc. engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies. The company also offers UltraVector platform that enables design and assembly of gene programs that facilitate control over the quality, function, and performance of living cells; and RheoSwitch inducible gene switch that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression. In addition, it provides AttSite Recombinases, which allows stable, targeted gene integration and expression; LEAP automated platform to identify and purify cells of interest, such as antibody expressing cells and stem cells; ActoBiotics platform for targeted in situ expression of proteins and peptides from engineered microbes; and AdenoVerse technology platform for tissue specificity and target selection. The company serves the health, food, energy, and environment markets. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Genopaver, LLC; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Persea Bio, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; Harvest start-up entities; and Surterra Wellness. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

