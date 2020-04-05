Head to Head Survey: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (NYSE:MPVDF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 14.71% 100.50% 9.28% Mountain Province Diamonds -46.94% -7.83% -3.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 0.51 $292.80 million $1.12 3.36 Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.22 -$97.03 million ($0.12) -1.82

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cleveland-Cliffs and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 5 4 1 2.60 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.36%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.62%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.