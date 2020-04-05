Head-To-Head Survey: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) vs. Aware (NYSE:AWRE)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -7.91% -2.69% -2.36% Aware -68.33% -14.06% -13.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shopify and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 3 13 13 0 2.34 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shopify currently has a consensus price target of $445.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.42%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than Aware.

Risk & Volatility

Shopify has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shopify and Aware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $1.58 billion 26.39 -$124.84 million ($0.94) -380.48 Aware $12.20 million 4.87 -$8.34 million N/A N/A

Aware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shopify.

Summary

Shopify beats Aware on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

