Head to Head Survey: SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) versus Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI)

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SVMK and Phoenix Tree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $307.42 million 5.19 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -20.88 Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.86 N/A N/A N/A

Phoenix Tree has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SVMK.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -24.02% -26.31% -9.71% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of SVMK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SVMK and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 1 4 0 2.80 Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00

SVMK presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.75%. Phoenix Tree has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.94%. Given SVMK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVMK is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

SVMK beats Phoenix Tree on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

