Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,373 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Healthequity worth $75,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,907 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,506 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after purchasing an additional 246,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthequity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. Healthequity’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,496. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

