HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $54,639.55 and $531.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.02569008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

