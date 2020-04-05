Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.13 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $128.54 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02597674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033665 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,883,449,291 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.