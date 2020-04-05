HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $1.76 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00025706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $507.95 million and $404,452.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004080 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000496 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047667 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

