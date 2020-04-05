HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 8.2% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $495.62 million and $519,680.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00025248 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007202 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004054 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00045259 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

