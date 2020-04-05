Helium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a market capitalization of $290,548.11 and $11.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005662 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,873,938 coins and its circulating supply is 13,525,558 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

