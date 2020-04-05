Helium Price Reaches $0.0216 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last week, Helium has traded 33% higher against the dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $292,608.73 and $20.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005688 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Helium

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,883,418 coins and its circulating supply is 13,535,038 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

