Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.84% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HLX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.75 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX opened at $1.00 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $176.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

