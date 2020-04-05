Helpico (HELP) Trading 182.1% Higher Over Last Week

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 300% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Helpico has a total market cap of $2,308.87 and $65,607.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0977 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Helpico has traded 182.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.02590695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033694 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico's total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io.

Buying and Selling Helpico

Helpico can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

