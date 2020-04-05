HempCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,521.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $431,264.86 and $1,521.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 96.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030400 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000428 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,825.20 or 1.00620542 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00069985 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001526 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,850,506 coins and its circulating supply is 255,715,356 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

