Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.87 ($95.20).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEN3 shares. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.50 ($81.98) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €72.02 ($83.74) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.99.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

