HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,615.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $175,963.36 and approximately $2,615.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.02560740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00200550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,917,850 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

