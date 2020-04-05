HeroNode (HER) Price Up 90.1% This Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $94,577.64 and approximately $518.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 90.1% higher against the US dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02597674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

