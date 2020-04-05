HEX Trading Up 7.6% This Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, HEX has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00069573 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00341209 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000921 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047671 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008986 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012606 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 122,992,580,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,304,362,135 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

