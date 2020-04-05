Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,923 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Highwoods Properties worth $76,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIW stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.