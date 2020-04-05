Hiveterminal Token (HVN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $424.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $905,731.21 and approximately $424.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.02570600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00201377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.