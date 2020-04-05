HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.67% of HNI worth $26,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $984.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.31. HNI Corp has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.24 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

