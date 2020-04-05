HOLD (HOLD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $62.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 123.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, HOLD has traded down 63% against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market capitalization of $136,835.60 and $62.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.02604795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.