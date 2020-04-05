HOLD Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. HOLD has a market cap of $137,730.65 and $63.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02581790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201458 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

