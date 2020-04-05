Holo (HOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.91 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Holo has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Liqui and WazirX. Holo has a total market capitalization of $54.34 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.02570439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00200919 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,924,509,213 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, Liqui, Hotbit, WazirX, IDEX, Fatbtc, ABCC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

