Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market cap of $383,376.85 and approximately $7,869.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02578380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201726 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

