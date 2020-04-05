Honest Reaches Market Capitalization of $380,473.37 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $380,473.37 and approximately $8,501.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.02602878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest's official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.



Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

