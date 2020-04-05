HOQU (HQX) One Day Volume Hits $1.21 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. HOQU has a market cap of $157,097.12 and $1.21 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.02575153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202220 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.