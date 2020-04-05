Horizen Hits Market Capitalization of $50.74 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $50.74 million and $3.44 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $5.77 or 0.00083529 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Trade Satoshi, Binance and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00515973 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00106731 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002814 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002317 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000516 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,788,662 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, DragonEX, Graviex, Binance, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

