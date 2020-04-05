Horizen Price Reaches $5.79 (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $50.86 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.79 or 0.00085180 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Graviex, BiteBTC and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,784,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bittrex, COSS, Cryptopia, Binance, DragonEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

