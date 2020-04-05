Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.96% of Houlihan Lokey worth $62,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,101,000 after buying an additional 82,962 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.