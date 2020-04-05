HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 555.50 ($7.31).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised HSBC to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

HSBA opened at GBX 397.20 ($5.22) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 511.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 570.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.35%.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

