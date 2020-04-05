HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $2,894.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, C-Patex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00984606 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00049832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030424 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00174518 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007159 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000432 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068998 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.