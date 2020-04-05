Hubii Network Market Capitalization Hits $1.04 Million (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $465.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02581790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201458 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

