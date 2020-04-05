Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,602 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of Humana worth $62,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $291.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $384.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.12.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

