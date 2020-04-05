Humaniq (HMQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,948.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Humaniq has a market cap of $583,658.13 and approximately $46,948.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02576514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201780 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

