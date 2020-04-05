Huobi Token (HT) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00054156 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Huobi and LBank. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $843.86 million and approximately $140.25 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.04558077 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037032 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009261 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,294,793 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.